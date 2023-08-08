Nigeria: 22.4 Million Nigerians Registered for National Identity Numbers in 2022 - Report

The report said the South-East region recorded the least registrations and NIN issued.

The total registration and National Identity Numbers (NIN) issued stood at 22,492,748 in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The bureau said this in its "National Identity Registration Statistics" for July 2023, released on Monday.

"Total registration and NIN issued stood at 22,492,748 in 2022, with 12,643,563 males and 9,849,185 females," the NBS said.

According to the bureau, the figures reported cover the 36 states of the Federation, FCT and the Diaspora.

It said the 36 States and FCT recorded 22,237,022, while registrations in the diaspora were 255,726.

It said the top three states were Kano, Lagos and Kaduna, with 2,444,224, 2,097,912 and 1,256,479, respectively, while Bayelsa, Ekiti and Ebonyi recorded the lowest with 100,525, 141,534 and 165,375, respectively.

The NBS said the diaspora registrations cover Nigerian nationals residing in other countries.

"The registrations and NIN issued to diaspora stood at 255,726 in 2022, with 140,496 males and 115,230 females," it said.

Zonal distribution

On zonal distribution, the bureau said the North-West had the highest registrations, and NIN issued with 7,207,695, followed by the South-West with 4,825,143.

However, it said the South-East had the least registrations, and NIN issued with 1,793,373.

The report said Niger State recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the North-central, with 368,131 males and 229,047 females.

In contrast, Kogi State had the least registration and NIN issued, with 163,721 males and 144,960 females.

The report added that Bauchi State recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the North-East with 476,042 males and 288,184 females, while Taraba State had the least registrations and NIN issued with 202,471 males and 132,470 females.

Kano State recorded the highest registrations, and NIN issued in the North-West with 1,322,194 males and 1,122,030 females, while Zamfara State had the least registrations and NIN issued with 358,029 males and 125,228 females.

In the South-east zone, the bureau said Abia State recorded the highest registrations, and NIN issued with 359,119 males and 154,375 females, while Ebonyi State had the least registrations and NIN issued with 90,346 males and 75,029 females.

According to the report, Rivers State recorded the highest registrations, and NIN issued in the South-South with 338,291 males and 310,198 females, while Bayelsa State had the least registrations and NIN issued with 58,063 males and 42,462 females.

The report noted that Lagos State recorded the highest registrations and NIN issued in the South-West with 1,104,042 males and 993,870 females, while Ekiti State had the least registrations and NIN issued with 76,199 males and 65,335 females.