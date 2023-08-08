Morocco: France Ends Morocco's Women's World Cup Run

Harare — France defeated Morocco 4-0 in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday at Coopers Stadium in Adelaide, Australia. BBC reports.

Early in the first half, France scored their first three goals. Forward Kadidiatou Diani scored the game's first goal in the 15th minute, while teammates Kenza Dali and Eugénie Le Sommer scored in the 20th and 23rd minute, respectively.

In the second half, Le Sommer added a second goal to give France the victory.

Morocco's Atlas Lionesses were Africa's last hope at the Fifa Women's World Cup 2023, where Africa made history by having three teams go through to the last 16 - South Africa, Nigeria and Morocco.