Morocco's World Cup Dream Ends

cafonline.com
The African teams at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
8 August 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

France defeated Morocco 4-0 in the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup to end the African dream in the competition.

After Colombia defeated Jamaica in the earlier game, the eyes of Africa and the Arab world were once again on the Moroccans, who had made history by reaching this point alone.

Within 20 minutes, their hopes of going even further were over.

France was just too good, with Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer striking within eight minutes to put the French three goals ahead.

In the second half, Morocco showed glimpses of the side that got out of the group stages. They almost scored instantly after the break and looked better on the ball.

They were outplayed across the 90 minutes, though, and with 20 minutes to go, Le Sommer made it four, putting the icing on the cake for Herve Renard's side to progress.

The last eight teams of the tournament have now been decided in full, with Spain and the Netherlands facing off first before Japan takes on Sweden on Friday.

On Saturday, co-hosts Australia will take on France before England face Colombia.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.