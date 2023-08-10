Morocco's World Cup Dream Ends

The African teams at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

France defeated Morocco 4-0 in the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup to end the African dream in the competition.

After Colombia defeated Jamaica in the earlier game, the eyes of Africa and the Arab world were once again on the Moroccans, who had made history by reaching this point alone.

Within 20 minutes, their hopes of going even further were over.

France was just too good, with Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Eugenie Le Sommer striking within eight minutes to put the French three goals ahead.

In the second half, Morocco showed glimpses of the side that got out of the group stages. They almost scored instantly after the break and looked better on the ball.

They were outplayed across the 90 minutes, though, and with 20 minutes to go, Le Sommer made it four, putting the icing on the cake for Herve Renard's side to progress.

The last eight teams of the tournament have now been decided in full, with Spain and the Netherlands facing off first before Japan takes on Sweden on Friday.

On Saturday, co-hosts Australia will take on France before England face Colombia.