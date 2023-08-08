Africa: Atlas Lionesses Bow Out Fighting After Defeat to France

The African teams at the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Playing in their first ever knockout match, the Atlas Lionesses of found themselves overwhelmed by the European heavyweights at Hindmarsh Stadium.

In a match that showcased their prowess, France made their intentions clear from the start, securing an authoritative victory over Morocco and securing their place in the coveted quarter-finals.

They took the lead after just 14 minutes when Kadidiatou Diani headed home the opener as the early breakthrough served as a testament to France's determination to make their mark on the game.

The French team's coordination and fluidity were on full display as Diani turned provider. Her precise delivery enabled Kenza Dali to execute a masterful finish, extending France's lead with a clinical first-time shot.

The Atlas Lionesses struggled to keep up with the relentless pace set by the French attackers, resulting in Eugenie Le Sommer capitalizing on Diani's assist to notch France's third goal to make it 3-0 at half-time.

The clinical Le Sommer grabbed her second after the break to complete the rout for the French, who were strong for the Atlas Lionesses.

Le Sommer's prolific performance continued in the second half, sealing her brace with a well-timed header.

Substitute Vicki Becho's accurately placed cross found Le Sommer perfectly positioned to nod the ball into the net, solidifying France's commanding victory.

France's journey in the tournament remains intense as they prepare to face Australia in the quarter-finals.

As Morocco exits their inaugural Women's World Cup knockout match, they do so with their heads held high, having showcased their determination and spirit on the global stage.