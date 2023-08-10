Liberia - 'Trust Me With Your Presidency,' Pres. Weah Appeals to Liberians

.... While making bold claims of unprecedented development

President George Weah has begun his reelection campaign as he appealed to Liberia to entrust him with another six years in office, citing his unparalleled experience and commitment to the nation's progress.

Weah, who rose to power on the promise of change but has failed to achieve much, cited his administration's successes in revitalizing the economy, improving infrastructure, and enhancing education and healthcare services as reasons for his reelection.

These accomplishments, he argued, make a strong case for his re-election and affirm his credentials as a competent leader as he mocks his political rival's promises of transformative change.

"The last five years have been marked by unprecedented development more than any government in the country's history and fixing the roads," the President said at a campaign rally in electoral districts 7 and 8. "[We have] more development, including building hospitals, roads, and the provision of free education to Liberian students."

"[So] if you don't vote for George Weah and our candidates, they will come and change everything we have achieved," he added. "If you can't trust anyone, you can trust me. I did nothing for you and you voted for me and now I have done much for you."

The President, in his appeal for another term, dismissed his closest political rival, former Vice President, promises of change as he questioned the Unity Party candidate proposals, suggesting that they were merely offering lofty rhetoric without concrete plans.

According to Weah, change for the sake of change is not progress as leaders need to have a clear vision and proven track record to guide our nation forward.

He claimed that Boakai, who spent twelve years in power, has nothing to offer Liberia, and cannot lead the development of the country in the 21st century.

"Even the Executive Mansion they want got burnt 15 years ago and I have to come to build [fix] it after they spent 12 years in power. They would not fix it. Four years in power, I built the Executive Mansion.

"Why call yourself a fixer when you cannot fix the mansion for twelve years," Weah said as he mocked the Boakai Rescue Agenda. "You spent 12 years in power and yet calling yourself rescue, what are you coming to rescue [than]?"

The Executive Mansion on July 26, 2006, a few months after former President Sirleaf and Boakai assumed power, caught fire with renovation works stretching for twelve years. But Boakai has argued that he has no say in renovation and cannot be blamed.

Weah's appeal for another term, according to his critics, is not without its share of skepticism. They point to persistent challenges in the country, including high unemployment rates and inadequate access to basic services for many Liberians.

But the President's supporters disagreed and highlighted economic growth, and claimed unprecedented developments and prioritization of inclusive policies that directly address the needs of the marginalized and vulnerable populations.

Many of Weah's supporters believe that his initial term as President has equipped him with the necessary skills to navigate the nation through its challenges and should be given another year to finish what he has started.

However, the President's critics argued that he has failed woefully and that a fresh perspective is needed to address the evolving needs of Liberia. To them, the upcoming election represents an opportunity for change and a departure from the status quo.

Meanwhile, Weah has informed Liberian electorates that his administration wishes to continue the development of the country and that he deserves another term so that more can be achieved.

He added that while the early part of his administration was affected by the coronavirus, he still performs well amid economic hardship inflicted by the coronavirus, and will continue as such.

"You elected me for six years and after two years, Coronavirus came but I will not give an excuse because of Coronavirus because even after the two years Coronavirus took from us I still work.

"When you go to the polling places, I know you are clever but please check for number 18 and vote for me," the President said in an appeal.

He also appealed to the electorates to reelect Senator Saah Joseph of Montserrado County and Acarous Moses Gray of District 8.

According to Weah, if the electors vote for him only, it will amount to isolation.