Mali: UN Speeds Up Troop Withdrawal From Mali

Cape Town — The deteriorating security situation in the City of Ber in Mali has led to the UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) speeding up its withdrawal from the city in the north of country, after a surge in fighting on August 13, 2023.

"MINUSMA has brought forward its withdrawal from Ber due to the degradation of security in the area and the high risks that brings for our Blue Helmets," the force said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Al Jazeera reports.

On June 30, 2023, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to end the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). The mission was set up in 2013 when the Mali state was on the verge of collapse after assaults by terrorist groups and Tuareg rebels.

The Tuareg-led northern rebel alliance, the Coordination of Azward Movements (CMA) have accused Mali forces and the Russian Wagner group of violating a ceasefire by attacking its forces near Ber, Deutsche Welle reports.

Mali's relations with many of its most important partners had been deteriorating since the military coup of May 2021, which was led by then-transitional Vice President, Colonel Assimi Goita, which drew international criticism.

The Malian government accused the UN peacekeepers of failing in their peacekeeping mission. MINUSMA, in turn, complained about a lack of support, and even accused the military junta of hindering peacekeeping operations.

The UN had planned the withdrawal of about 13,000 MINUSMA peacekeepers at the request of the Malian military government in June 2023.