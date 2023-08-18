Ghana/Togo: Ghana Face Togo in Amputee Football Friendly

18 August 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, will engage Togo in a friendly match today as part of preparations for the upcoming African Paralympic Games.

The match would be played at the State De Omnisports De Lome in Togo.

The African champions would be looking forward to a win as they wrap up preparations for the continental showdown.

The Black Challenge would also face Nigeria and other countries in Europe as part of efforts to build a strong national team.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng told the Times Sports, the best players have been selected for the upcoming assignment.

He said the team was a combination of those that won the African title in 2021 and new talented players scouted.

The Accra 2023 African Para Games is slated for September 3-12 in Accra.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.