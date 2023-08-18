Ghana/Togo: Ghana Face Togo in Amputee Football Friendly

The national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, will engage Togo in a friendly match today as part of preparations for the upcoming African Paralympic Games.

The match would be played at the State De Omnisports De Lome in Togo.

The African champions would be looking forward to a win as they wrap up preparations for the continental showdown.

The Black Challenge would also face Nigeria and other countries in Europe as part of efforts to build a strong national team.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng told the Times Sports, the best players have been selected for the upcoming assignment.

He said the team was a combination of those that won the African title in 2021 and new talented players scouted.

The Accra 2023 African Para Games is slated for September 3-12 in Accra.