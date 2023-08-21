Nigeria: Group Declares Support for Tinubu's Policies, Demands More Appointments for Youth

Although the FG and some state governments have rolled out some palliative measures, Nigerians are groaning as they lament the unbearable cost of living.

A group, the Intellectual Elite Youth Association of Nigeria (IEYAN), has declared support for the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

The group said it was in support of Mr Tinubu's policies, including the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira.

The removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the Naira have brought untold hardship to Nigerians, which include skyrocketing transportation fares, an increase in the price of foodstuffs and an appreciable loss in the value of the Naira against the US Dollar.

Although the federal government and some state governments have rolled out some palliative measures, Nigerians are groaning as they lament the unbearable cost of living.

The group reiterated its support for Mr Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress-led federal government on Saturday during the occasion of its conference for women and youth in Abuja.

The president of the group, Azeez Balogun, in his speech, commended its members for the success recorded in the last general election which "led to the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other candidates under the platform of APC that came out victorious in the last 2023 General Election, this couldn't have been possible without your collective efforts."

The group said it is incumbent on its members spread across the length and breadth of the country to sensitise Nigerians on the benefits and gains of Mr Tinubu's policies, even as it acknowledged that opposition elements and antagonists of the APC-led government are taking advantage of the "temporary hardship occasioned by the introduction of these economic policies to instigate Nigerians against Mr President and APC in general."

"We are not yet succeeded if we relent at this moment; the success of this Noble Youth Association is hinged on the success of President Tinubu-led government because we campaigned vigorously for his emergence, and we should not fold our arms while the opposition members are doing all they could to present this administration in a bad light," Mr Balogun said.

More opportunities, appointments for Nigerian youth

The group also called on President Tinubu to appoint more Nigerian youth, including its members, worthy of appointment into various boards of federal government parastatals and agencies.

It also said it needed the support of the Tinubu-led administration in giving youth more opportunities to enhance full participation in governance by creating an enabling environment for them to display their political and administrative dexterities.

The group equally called on the government to create more capacity-building opportunities for its members and other Nigerian youth so that they can fully contribute to their quota to building the nation.