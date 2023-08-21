Nigeria: 45 Ministers-Designate Conclude Documentation Ahead Monday's Inauguration

20 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

In readiness for their inauguration on Monday, August 21, 2023, 45 Ministers-designate have successfully completed their documentation process.

The crucial step was finalised at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) in Abuja on Sunday.

The documentation exercise, which started on Saturday, saw a remarkable turnout of Ministers-designate, who diligently completed their documentation.

On Sunday, the remaining Ministers-designate successfully concluded the exercise.

In a statement by the director of information in the office of the SGF, Willy Bassey, each Minister-designate also collected three invitation cards for their guests, ensuring their presence at the upcoming ceremony slated for Monday.

He said adequate transportation arrangements have been made to convey them and their guests to the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja, where the official swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday.

He said following the swearing-in ceremony, Permanent Secretaries from various Ministries and Departments are advised to meet with their respective Ministers for further interactions.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers-designate following the confirmation of their appointment by the Senate.

