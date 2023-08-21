Niger: Arrival of Ambassador Kathleen Fitzgibbon to Niger

document

At the direction of Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon has traveled to Niamey to lead our diplomatic mission in Niger and bolster efforts to help resolve the political crisis at this critical time. As a career senior diplomat with significant experience specializing in West Africa, she is uniquely positioned to lead U.S. government efforts in support of the American community and the preservation of Niger's hard-earned democracy.

Due to the current political crisis in Niger, Ambassador FitzGibbon will not formally present credentials. Her arrival does not reflect any change in our policy position, but responds to the need for senior leadership of our mission at a challenging time. Her diplomatic focus will be to advocate for a diplomatic solution that preserves constitutional order in Niger and for the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family, and all those unlawfully detained. We remain committed to working with African partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to promote security, stability, democratic governance, and the rule of law in the Sahel.

Office of the Spokesperson