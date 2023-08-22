Liberia: 'Liberians Will Not Be Intimidated By Drums of War' - Says President Weah As Kukatornon Celebrates 20 Years of Peace in Liberia

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has reiterated his unwavering determination and commitment to ensure a free, fair, transparent, and violence-free election on October 10.

President George Manneh Weah spoke over the weekend at the Minister Complex in Monrovia during a program marking the Kukatornon 2023 Peace Festival, commemorating 20 years of peace in Liberia. This event marks the August 18, 2003, Accra Comprehensive Peace Accord on Liberia, which ended the 14 years of civil conflict in Liberia.

The celebration was held under the theme: "Let's Sustain Peace in Liberia."

According to President Weah, Liberians are tired of war and will not allow themselves to be intimidated or threatened by politicians who continue to beat what he calls the "drums of war." If they do not win the October 10th elections, and claim it was rigged, it could lead to civil war.

He said instead of opposition political leaders sitting in their corners and trying to gain sympathy from the Liberian people through scare tactics, they should get up and vigorously campaign, as he is doing.

President Weah also used the occasion to express profound appreciation to the International Community, the European Union, the United States of America, ECOWAS, the African Union, Ghana, Nigeria, international organizations, and all who helped bring peace and sanity to Liberia.

The Liberian Leader's statement came as an apparent response to an earlier comment made during the program by River Gee County Senator, Conmany Wesseh, who stated, "The election we are having, the election that we are going into is not about one round. It is an election about who will win. So if you are too anxious for one round, you will cause violence. Let's try to have peaceful elections, let's ensure that it is fair, and let's make sure it's something we all can live with. I think Liberians just want free and fair elections."

Senator Wesseh noted that most conflicts in Africa today are linked to dissatisfaction with elections. He emphasized that Liberians had promised themselves and the international community to maintain peace, and the 20 years of peace is a fulfillment of that promise.

Senator Wesseh commended the women of Liberia for their roles in the peace process, which, according to him, led to the election of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as the first female president of Liberia and Africa.

Senator Wesseh's statement was also swiftly responded to by Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayan, who termed the statements as intimidation and threats of war, especially by politicians who were in power.

The Foreign Minister said that if Liberians want President Weah to be voted in the first round because of the work he has done, there is nothing wrong with that. As is being demonstrated in the streets since the campaign started, Liberians have proven that they love President Weah and are demonstrating that they will elect him in the first round. He emphasized that this does not imply cheating.

The Liberian Foreign Minister stated that there can be no cheating in the elections as opposition leaders continue to 'cry wolf' because the ballots will be counted at the polling centers, all observers will be there, and the tally sheets will be duly signed by political parties and other observers, leaving no chance for any form of cheating.

Foreign Minister Kemayan spoke at the occasion when he presented certificates to winners of the George Weah Peace Prize, which is part of the annual Kukatornon Peace Prize, and other honorees. The four winners include former Ghanaian president John Agyekum Kufuor, former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Executive Secretary of ECOWAS Mohamed Ibn Chambas, and Former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, for their respective roles in salvaging peace in Liberia.

Five distinguished personalities were also given the Posthumous Award for their contributions to peace while they were still alive. They include the late Dr. Mary N. Brownell, a social advocate of Liberia, the late Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, former Interim president of Liberia, the late Dr. William Richard Tolbert III, former Peace Ambassador of Liberia, the late Dr. Michael Kpakala Francis, Archbishop of the Catholic Church of Liberia, and the late Sheikh Kafumba Konneh, a renowned Muslim Cleric of Liberia.

The Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP) and the National Secretariat of the National Kukatornon Peace Festival Initiative, with technical support from the visionary Culture Ambassador Juli Endee, successfully organized the event in collaboration with the Ministries of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and Internal Affairs.

The Peace Festival, which is an annual event, was also held in collaboration with MARWOPNET, WIPNET, WONGOSOL, Liberian Women Mass Action for Peace, and Signatories of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement with support from ECOWAS, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, United Nations of YIsrael-USA, Peace Building Office, COPPWIL, Family Paradise, and other partners.

For her part, Culture Ambassador, Amb. Juli Endee emphasized the need for everyone in the country to uphold the peace currently being enjoyed.

Amb. Endee noted that the elections should not be used as a pretext for violence. Therefore, she said it is important to continue promoting the message of peace.