Liberia: Voters Tell FPA Issues That Would Determine How They Vote On October 10

Monrovia — As political campaign activities for the conduct of the ensuing October 10 presidential and legislative elections heighten in the country, eligible Liberian voters have cautioned presidential candidates to desist from launching stinging verbal attacks against one another and clearly present their platforms and strategies to combat against the deeply-rooted herculean challenges that have kept Liberia and its citizens backward for several decades.

About 20 presidential candidates have been cleared by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to contest for the presidency. The presidency is the nation's highest seat.

The eligible voters, including youth, women and men named the maintenance of peace and stability, bad governance, corruption, growing wave of lawlessness, sectionalism, tribalism, influx of illicit drugs, as well as lack of empowerment opportunities, scarcity of foreign direct investment and job creation, declining economy, provision of loans with less interest rate by banks to boost the private sector, lack of investment in agriculture, among others as major constraints that have enslaved them in the society.

They observed that since the start of political campaign activities on August 5, those vying for the presidency have not clearly outline their plans and policies for Liberia and its citizens, but are rather engaged in verbally attacking one another, fabricating and amplifying "tales and sometimes fallacies" of what they have done in the past.

They added that most often, the clear-cut issues have been dogged and downplayed by presidential candidates who ride on the gullibility of the society by providing them handouts, including money, t-shirts and rice to vote them into power.

Speaking in an interview with FrontPage Africa on Monday, August 21, the voters said the throwing of jibes and verbal attacks on candidates and their respective family members will not solve archaic issues that continue to make them live in extreme poverty and hardship.

They observed that despite the abundance of resources in the post-conflict nation, majority of the citizens have not been able to benefit.

The voters want presidential candidates to be held accountable base upon their respective platforms they will present at national debates during this campaign period.

Peace and security

The electorates, especially those who are disabled, want a genuine commitment from presidential candidates towards upholding the peace and stability of the country before, during and after the elections.

"One of the main things I like to hear from them is this peace message. We need stable and sustained peace in this country. They should control their supporters not to be involved into violence. Liberia should be first and last," James Woods, 34, who has been confined to a wheel chair stated.

He continued: "Its peace we really need because we are physically challenged. If anything sparks up just now, we have nowhere to run. So, we are just begging all of the candidates to maintain peace and their messages should be peaceful."

Woods indicated that without peace and stability, Liberia cannot be developed, or on par with other countries across the African continent.

He observed that presidential candidates and their immediate family members are the ones in a better position to depart Liberia when chaos or confusion erupt in Liberia, and as such, they should desist from instigating acts of violence to accomplish their political aims.

"We need peace because if there is no peace in this country, no one will be happy. Some of these presidential candidates already have their visas and passports. God forbid if anything breaks out in this country, they will leave us the masses here and go."

He, however, cautioned presidential candidates against sponsoring thugs and others to destroy or take down the billboards or posters of their political opponents.

This, he said, has the proclivity of stirring out confusion and violence to threaten the peace and security of the nation.

Empowerment

Woods said candidates should also make a commitment to empower the disabled community in Liberia.

He observed that many disabled persons are normally constrained to beg in the streets to generate money to cater to them and their families or pay rental fees.

"I want to hear them talking about how will they be able to empower the disabled community because, I see about 75% of my brothers on the streets begging."

Woods emphasized that though the occasional distribution of L$5000 (US$26) with a 25kg bag of rice to every member of the disabled community by the government, through the office of the President during the festive season is welcoming, measures and strategies must be put in place to ensure that disabled people are sustainably empowered through microloan with flexible payment plan.

He said a vocational school should be exclusively constructed for disabled people to acquire technical skills and employment opportunities must be provided to those who are qualified.

Woods emphasized that young people, regardless of physical appearance or political affiliation, should also be empowered by the next government.

Rehabilitating Zogos

"When you empower or employ qualified disabled persons, it will help minimize their continuous begging in the streets. They should see how best they can take our less fortunate brothers from the streets too."

He pointed out that physically challenged Liberians are normally victimized by disadvantaged and less fortunate youths, who are normally referred to as "zogos" in Liberia.

He claimed that these disadvantaged youths continue to pose a serious threat to disabled persons, noting that, the next government should see reason to rehabilitate and provide them basic vocational and technical skills to become productive citizens in the future.

"Most of the times, we are victimized by them (disadvantaged youths). They can jerk our phones and money from our hands. They can be holding weapons and so, the next President that will come should take them from the streets and rehabilitate them. We want to see a better Liberia."

"I want for them to tell us how they will push this country forward in terms of development and helping to continue from where this current President stops because, government is continuity."

Forgetting the disabled?

Peter Saye, 37, is a member of the Group of 77 in Liberia. With limited budgetary allotment, the group caters to hundreds of disabled persons.

He claimed that for too long the disabled community has not been recognized and captured by those vying for the presidency.

He noted that promises made to them during the campaign period are not actualized following the ascendancy of those who sought their support for the presidency, senatorial and representative elections.

"All the people that are contesting for the presidency, we are not hearing any of them mentioning about the disabled community; nobody coming to us. And we really need them to come to our rescue because; it's not easy."

Saye said the homes of disabled at his organization's compound in Monrovia are experiencing leakages, while the environment is not healthy for disabled persons.

According to him, the drainages are clogged, making water from the garbage and alleys to flow into their homes.

He disclosed that the dilapidated state of the area has compelled him and others to vacate and rent rooms on their own.

"I hustle to pay US$20 every month for my rent. We really need to be empowered to do things on our own. We need to work too. Some of us are qualified and we have our family members. They need to eat too."

Saye wants disabled people to also be economically empowered to be able to compete with their fellow compatriots.

Corruption

The electorates have established that corruption in the public sector has been one of the root causes for the growing wave of hardship and backwardness in Liberia

They observed that funding intended to improve their living conditions and carry out sustainable infrastructural developments are most often squandered by some former and current public officials.

They complained about the accumulation of questionable and ill-gotten wealth and properties by present and ex-government officials.

They attributed the situation to the culture of impunity, lack of political will and the superseding of family members and closed associates' interests over the interest of Liberia.

"The presidential candidates should be telling us what they will do. They should not be telling us what the other people didn't do when they were there. We are not hearing anything popular from them; only propaganda we are hearing," a petty trader in Monrovia George Keimue, 40, stated.

He continued: "Government should not be run on friendship. If people steal and you want to be real, show example by prosecuting your best friends or family members that are among them. This will make fear to catch other people that are around."

Keimue said the prosecution of closed associates and family members of a President or other top government officials accused of corruption will help drastically reduce the menace in the public sector.

"You should prosecute them because government does not go by friendship or relationship. We want them to be talking about peace because the war we experienced carried us way behind. Their first message should be peace because, if the country is peaceful we will not really feel the hard time."

Better healthcare and education

He stressed that the platforms of presidential candidates should clearly spell out ways and means in which presidential candidates would address adequate healthcare delivery following their ascendancy.

He stated that currently, the health sector remains faced with multiple challenges, making it almost difficult for citizens to seek proper medical attention due to the lack of money.

"We want to hear about better healthcare and education because, we don't want to continue to be passing around on the streets. Look at my age; I dropped out of high school twice because I couldn't afford WAEC fees."

Infrastructural developments

He named construction of roads and the supply of stable electricity as key areas that should not be forgotten.

The electorates believe that investment in roads and the energy sector will help attract foreign-direct investments.

"If you look at our road conditions, they are so deplorable. How investors will come here when the roads are bad and electricity is not stable. When these things are addressed, they will help improve the economy and citizens will have money in their pockets," Stephen Williams, a university student noted.

"We also want to hear them taking about investing in agriculture and how they will minimize the importation of rice."

Keimue said specific focus should also be placed on the empowerment of young people in all counties across the nation.

Combat against illicit drugs

The voters observed that Liberia is gradually being overtaken by the influx of illicit drugs.

According to them, the proliferation of ghettoes and dangerous substances continue to threaten the future of their children and the unborn generation.

They noted that the situation is also contributing to the high rate of insecurity and lawlessness.

"The person that will win should make sure that this drugs business move from in this country because, it is spoiling most of our children. It is making our boys and girls children to go astray. Nothing good we can get from them. We don't want any more (illicit) drugs in this country here," Mamie Brown, 41, noted.

"The criminal rate is so high and we need security in this country. We don't have any security at all. Even if you talk about your own political party, somebody will jump on you."

Friendly business environment

She further called for a friendly environment to be created to attract foreigners to come and do businesses.

Madam Brown said attracting foreigners to open companies by reducing taxes in Liberia will ensure that Liberians are gainfully employed and rapidly improve economic activities.

"We want for companies and businesses to come here that whenever we come to sell anything, people will be able to buy. But presently, we can come on the road from morning to evening-no business and it's not really easy. We can't even carry five dollars to our children and our husbands can be complaining that we came to look for men."

She claimed that the downsizing and harmonization of civil servants salaries have greatly affected economic activities.

Madam Brown maintained that the high level of unemployment is also another contributing factor for either the declining state or collapse of many local businesses in Liberia.

She said those seeking the votes of the electorates should be able to outline their plans and vision for the country.

Tribalism and sectionalism

The electorates further warned against providing employment opportunities to Liberians based on tribal and sectional relationships with the President or other higher-ups in government.

They claimed that the appointment of partisans and kinsmen based upon political affiliation should not be considered over the hiring of competent and qualified Liberians in the next government.

They ascribed poor performance, inefficiency and ineffectiveness by many public officials heading agencies and corporations providing services to public to the appointment of unfit and unqualified individuals due to political patronage and sectionalism.

"We are all Liberians. People should not be stereotype or blacklisted from working in government. Our presidential candidates should be telling us at this time that they will not employ their kinsmen who are unqualified or others because of party lines over qualified and experienced Liberians. They should also make a commitment to not promote nepotism like what happened during Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf time," Moses Nyemah stated.

Peaceful elections

"We don't want no fighting; we want peaceful elections. Anybody who wins, they should give it to them and they must develop this country. They should see to it that our children are in school because, we are fighting for their future," Madam Brown added.

Rose Davies, 56, "All of the presidential candidates should put the interest of Liberia above their personal interest. They should be willing to accept the results for the sake of peace and work with the person who will win to move the country forward."

She said the peace of the nation also rest on the shoulders of authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) and as such, they should not attempt to rig the elections in favor of a particular candidate.

The issues raised by the eligible voters, most of who are undecided, appear to be their "trump card" to lure their support to a particular political party or candidates during these elections.

Though the finding of lasting or sustainable solutions to many of these issues or challenges raised by them may not come at once, the voters envisage a documented and expressed commitment from presidential candidates at national debates or rallies.

They may considered the ensuing October 10 presidential and legislative elections to be "business as usual" when those vying for the presidency fail to make a genuine commitment to addressing these issues or proffer the strategies that would be used to attain them.

Already, citizens are either losing trust and confidence in the electoral system, expressing unwillingness to exercise their political and constitutional franchise due to the failure of their elected officials, including Presidents, Senators and Representatives, to live up to campaign promises made, improve their living conditions and help develop the country.

The electorates believed that Liberia will only become a middle-income country and a better place for all Liberians and foreign residents if these issues are addressed by those vying for the presidency.