West Africa: Good Morning Mr President - Be Cautioned With Niger! Advice to New Lands Minister

Mr President, the issue of Niger is getting more controversial by the day as regional bodies and individuals are divided over the matter.

While some ECOWAS countries like Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal are in for an immediate military intervention, with Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire ready to respectively send 800 and 1,100 troops, other countries are still undecided.

Mr President, your government should in this situation be very thoughtful on whether to send troops or not. It is easy to start a war but one cannot really determine the duration it will take to end it. The effects of war can be very disastrous, as war will always take a heavy toll on life and properties, as well as the livelihoods of citizens. In any war, women and children are mostly vulnerable hence suffer more. Indeed the repercussions of war on the national economy and infrastructure and human life cannot truly be estimated. As a matter of fact, there is hardly any winner.

Mr President, the Gambia at this stage has more pressing domestic problems to solve than engaging in a war. Security forces have revealed that the military chiefs of Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Guinea Conakry and Burkina Faso did not attend last week meeting of military chiefs in Ghana to discuss a possible military intervention because they are against the suggested military intervention.

Already Mali, Guinea Conakry and Burkina Faso have taken a position to support and protect the junta in Niger against any ECOWAS aggression. The young people in Niger have vowed to take arms and defend their country. Therefore all these should be put into account before embarking on any military intervention.

ECOWAS should be careful about an immediate use of force in Nigeria. It should be noted that nations like the US, Russia and some other European countries, as well as the African Union and some African countries, are all against military intervention in Niger. Even the people of Niger have made it loud and clear via the media that any country that should send troops to their land would have their citizens in Niger dealt with severely. There are thousands of West African migrants, including many Gambians, stranded in Niger trying to go to Europe.

Mr President, the question many are asking is: why ECOWAS took no responsible action to defend or restore democracy in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso or Guinea Conakry where the military overthrew democratically elected presidents and governments, but has decided to fight to restore democracy in Niger?

Mr President, it is alleged that ECOWAS is being pushed into taking military action in the case of Niger because some foreign powers have a vested interest in the mineral resources such as uranium of that country.

Mr President, Niger and its surrounding is volatile since the jihadists are always ready to capitalize on wars. We therefore should be careful in starting a war in that territory. For instance, about 20 Nigeriens were killed last week despite the new military takeover, according to media reports. The situation of the jihadists is that they are well armed and highly financed and should not be underrated. Thus West African countries should always guard their borders against jihadist insurgents.

Mr President, last Thursday, the former President of Burkina Fasso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who was in power from 2015 to 2022, asked ECOWAS to reinstate him if they would fight to reinstate Niger's Mohamed Bazoum, who was toppled on 26 July this year.

Mr President, it would be wise and helpful for ECOWAS to also advise all presidents of the 15-member States to not overstay in power and to ensure or stipulate a mandatory term-limit across the region in order to avoid military coups.

General Abdohrahmane Tchiani, leader of the Niger Junta, said over the weekend that he would head the transition for 3 years. He also warned ECOWAS of the danger of evading his country.

Finally, Mr President, we would like to welcome the Minister of Lands Mr Ousman Sowe, who before his appointment was Director General of State Intelligence Agency.

Mr Sowe, a well experienced man, is expected to handle the affairs of the Ministry professionally. The lands sector is full of problems and there are many land issues that need to be addressed urgently. The new Minister may have to re-establish the land commission and make sure that they start work soonest. So much, it must be said, is expected of him.

Good Day!