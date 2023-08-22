Togo/Ghana: Ghana Wallop Togo in Amputee Football Friendly

Ghana's amputee football team, the Black Challenge, on Friday walloped their Togolese counterparts 9-1 in an international friendly match played at the Stade Omni Sports in Lome.

Five goals from Mubarak Mohammed, a brace from Yussiff Yahaya, a goal from Emmanuel Allotey and Mouth Ben's own goal ensured that Ghana walked away with a comfortable victory away from home.

The result was a boost for the Ghana team as they prepare for the first African Para Games to be hosted in Accra in September.

It was a dominant performance from the Ghanaians who frustrated their host with elegant display throughout the game.

Speaking after the game, Coach Stephen Richard Obeng, who led the victors, said the match was a very good exercise for the team because it made him observe some players and also boosted the confidence of the players.

He praised the team and hoped that the government would support them to win the football event at the African Para Games.

The Technical Director of the team, Ali Jarra, noted that disabled athletes and teams have won laurels for the nation and was important to support them to excel.

He called on corporate Ghana to support the team, adding that "it would serve as a huge motivation for the team ahead of their international competitions."

The President of the Ghana Amputee Football (GAF), Mr Forster Kwarteng, vowed to assist the team to become the best on the continent and expressed gratitude to the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, for his efforts to support the Black Challenge, especially the role he played to win the right for Ghana to host the event.

Monsieur Astutse Klegbe, the President of the Togolese Paralympic Committee, congratulated Team Ghana and called for more of such friendly matches.