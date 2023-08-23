Nigeria: Tinubu Sacks NIMC Chief, Appoints Replacement

22 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Ngelale also announced that the president has appointed a replacement for Mr Aziz.

President Bola Tinubu has relieved the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, of his job and ordered him to commence "90-day pre-retirement leave."

President Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who announced the removal in a statement, did not give any reason for it, only saying the pre-retirement leave will lead "to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023."

Mr Ngelale also announced that the president has appointed a replacement for Mr Aziz.

"The President approves the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General /CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023."

"Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

Tinubu's ministers and Nigeria's dilemma, By Reuben Abati

"This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

"This appointment takes immediate effect," Mr Ngelale wrote in the statement.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.