Nigeria: Afrobeats Is Nothing, Lacks Substance - Burna Boy

CapitalFM
Nigerian afro-fusion mega singer, dancer, and songwriter Burna Boy.
23 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy has described Afrobeats as 'nothing', saying it lacks substance.

According to the singer, 90% of Afrobeats songs is devoid of real-life experiences and only portray an amazing time that life isn't all about.

The self-styled African Giant made this known in a recent interview on Apple Music.

"Not even experience, because half of them, like 90% of them, have no real-life experience that they can understand.

"That's why you hear most Nigerian music, African Music, or Afrobeats, as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, absolutely nothing. There is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything, it's just a great time. But at the end of the day, life isn't an amazing time."

His statement has since sparked a range of reactions on social media with some agreeing with him, and others criticizing him for being arrogant.

