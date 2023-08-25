Nigeria: Burna Boy Reveals Inspiration Behind New Album 'I Told Them'

24 August 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed the inspiration behind his forthcoming seventh studio album, 'I Told Them."'

He said he took a trip down memory lane on his Twitter page and he discovered that he had previously tweeted about all he is achieving now, hence, he decided to name the album, 'I Told Them'.

Burna Boy disclosed this in a recent interview with American media outlet, Complex.

"The way the name of this album came up is because one random day, I just went on my Twitter [page], and I started scrolling down to my old tweets. I wanted to see what the first tweet I ever tweeted was, for some strange reason.

"And then it just sent me down this rabbit hole, where I'm just looking at everything I ever said. I'm like, wow! It's crazy. I really did say all these sh*ts that is happening now. And that kind of made me to name my album, 'I Told Them'.

The album would be released on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The singer said the project will have a sequel which will be released later.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.