Niger: Junta Leader Signs Order to Allow Help from Burkina Faso, Mali Military

Niger’s junta leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani.
25 August 2023
Niger junta leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani announced that his country will allow the military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso to send their soldiers into Niger to defend against an attack.

Tchiani had been in a meeting with the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Olivia Rouamba, and Mali, Abdoulaye Diop, visited Gen Tchiani in Niamey before signing the order.

West African regional bloc Ecowas was threatening to use force if President Mohamed Bassoum is not reinstated, but the regional West African bloc is focusing on diplomacy for now.

Niger is the fourth country in West Africa since 2020 to have its goverment overthrown in a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

