Niger: MCC Pauses Compact Activities in Niger

press release

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) continues to be gravely concerned by the Nigerien military’s actions against the democratically-elected Government of Niger. These actions are contrary to the principles of democratic governance and the rule of law that underpin MCC’s fundamental eligibility criteria. All MCC partner countries are expected to demonstrate an ongoing commitment to these principles. If a partner fails to do so, there can be serious consequences for the partnership and funding.

Since 2008, MCC has signed grant programs with the Government of Niger totaling more than $750 million. These programs have sought to improve women’s literacy, expand irrigation, rehabilitate roads, and increase agricultural productivity. Most recently, this partnership has featured a $302 million compact between MCC and Niger to improve the availability of critical goods, such as agricultural products and construction materials, and decrease transport time between regions. Regrettably, due to the removal of the democratically-elected government, MCC has paused all preparatory work on this new compact. Further, MCC has paused all new activity on its earlier compact with Niger, which commenced in 2018.

MCC’s Board of Directors will discuss the recent events in Niger at its next Board meeting on September 13 with the hopes that the legitimate, democratically-elected government is restored so that the agency can fully get to work delivering on this promise of a better future for the people of Niger.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation is an independent U.S. government agency working to reduce global poverty through economic growth. Created in 2004, MCC provides time-limited grants and assistance to countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance, fighting corruption and respecting democratic rights.