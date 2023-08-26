Niger: CPJ Joins Call to Protect Journalists in Niger 1 Month After Coup

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists on Friday joined at least 79 journalists and press organizations in calling on Niger's military authorities to protect the rights and safety of journalists.

"Journalists in Niger must be able to work safely and free of intimidation, especially as the country and region grapple with political tension," said Angela Quintal, CPJ's Africa program coordinator, in Durban, South Africa. "Authorities in Niger must urgently address the harassment, threats, and restrictions on the media who are trying to inform Nigeriens and the rest of the world about what is happening in the country."

On July 26, soldiers overthrew Niger's democratically elected president and set up a military government known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

Read the full letter to Niger's CNSP below and click here to see the full list of signatories.

