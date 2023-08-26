Niger: CPJ Joins Call to Protect Journalists in Niger 1 Month After Coup

25 August 2023
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists on Friday joined at least 79 journalists and press organizations in calling on Niger's military authorities to protect the rights and safety of journalists.

"Journalists in Niger must be able to work safely and free of intimidation, especially as the country and region grapple with political tension," said Angela Quintal, CPJ's Africa program coordinator, in Durban, South Africa. "Authorities in Niger must urgently address the harassment, threats, and restrictions on the media who are trying to inform Nigeriens and the rest of the world about what is happening in the country."

On July 26, soldiers overthrew Niger's democratically elected president and set up a military government known as the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

Read the full letter to Niger's CNSP below and click here to see the full list of signatories.

Niger-letter-RSF-Aug25-Edit1Download

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.