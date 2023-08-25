Liberia: Muslim Council States Position On Legalizing Abortion

The National Muslim Council of Liberia says its position on plan by the Liberian Legislature to legalize abortion is that married couples who are caught in extra sexual leading to pregnancy should be stoned to death in line with the Holy Koran.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the NEW DAWN, a member of the Fatwa Committee in the National Muslim Council of Liberia, Sheik Musa Sheriff, says the Holy Koran forbids abortion but outlines conditions and circumstances under which abortion may be performed.

Sheik Sheriff says the Koran allows abortion provided that a competent medical doctor can prove that the pregnancy poses a danger to the life of the woman and it must be between one to three months.

He stresses that when a pregnancy reaches four months, it is much forbidden in Islam to perform abortion.

According to him, before four months, doctor should provide concrete reasons why abortion is necessary, such as threat on the life of the woman.

Mr. Sheriff explained that according to the Islamic Carlo, if a person is gang raped, leading to pregnancy, abortion is allowed.

He maintained that after a pregnancy reaches four months, Islam does not allow abortion because life has been formed, so the woman should bear patience until she gives birth.

For some time now, the Liberian Legislature has been deliberating on a proposed bill aimed at legalizing abortion by women in the country.

Recently, the Liberian Council of Churches objected the abortion bill before the Legislature because it is unbiblical, foreign and the Holy Bible forbids killing.

Early this week, Senate Pro-tempore Albert Chie, clarified here that there is no stand-alone bill on abortion before the Liberian Senate, contrary to public perceptions.

Delivering his opening statement Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the return of the 54th Legislature to a special session, Senator Chie pointed out that rather, there is only a new chapter in the new Public Health Bill on sexual and reproductive health.

According to him, this new chapter addresses issues of sex education, family planning and abortion.

"Let me also point out that there is no stand-alone bill on abortion before the Senate, as it is being perceived in some quarters; but rather, there is a new chapter in the new Public Health Bill on sexual and reproduction health," he said.

The Pro-tempore's clarification comes amid long-standing claims and counterclaims in the public that there is a bill currently before the august body to address abortion.

The bill, when passed into law, per public speculations, seeks to determine at what time and at what condition can a pregnant woman be given the right to legally abort a pregnancy.

