Togo: The seriousness and the rigor of the mothers in the follow-up of the calendars rewarded by the Group 'Renaissance'

In the dynamics of their actions, the group of Togolese called "Renaissance" proceeded this Friday, August 18, 2023 to a delivery of kits to mothers who have shown themselves well in monitoring the vaccination schedules of their children. The latter identified by the officials of the Adakpamé health center (CMS), about fifty, were offered kits to enable them to take better care of their children. A way also for this center but also for the Renaissance group and its managers to encourage compliance with the vaccination schedules of children in order to give them better health and better growth.

In the kits granted to these mothers, we could find clothes for children (from 0 to 2 years old), brought back from the West, soaps, disinfectants, cotton, and others that can be used in the care of children. . President of this group, Ms. Cécile Akpédjé Adama, indicated that the composition of these kits was made possible thanks to membership fees and donations made by goodwill. Also, she justified the choice of the locality of Adakpamé and precisely its health center, for this donation, by a collective membership of the members. Members who are for some, in Holland, in France, in Germany, in Ghana, Lomé.

It is, according to the explanations of the first person in charge, a group of people who have chosen to intervene where the need arises, to relieve the Togolese a little more of their daily difficulties. In this dynamic, this group has already worked in different localities of Togo, helping widows but also orphans and the poor. And these therefore represent the first targets of their actions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Togo Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Member of this group but also president of the AJL (Association of Young Leaders), the Deputy Mayor of the Commune of Golfe 1, Anoumou Amessé, was also at the heart of this initiative which only comes to do good to these mothers and to their offspring. It is part of the extension of the actions already taken by the local elected official, in various health centers in the Municipality of Golfe 1, including the CMS Adakpamé and the Hospital of Bè.

Medical assistant and first manager of CMS Adakpamé, Edoh Kokou, did not hide his feeling of joy. This donation should, according to him, "motivate other women to properly vaccinate their children so that vaccination coverage in our country is high". Also, he decried the messages and other information on social networks which sometimes come to torpedo information and demotivate certain women. "So such an action if it is periodic, we can only welcome it," he said.

Taking advantage of the occasion of this ceremony of delivery of kits by the Renaissance Group, he sent a message of invitation to the rigorous monitoring of vaccination schedules for women and to taking vaccination into account as "the first medicine for children's health. And therefore not to brush aside vaccines to avoid certain diseases for which vaccines exist and which the State has made the effort to make available".

It is an invitation that was also repeated by one of the beneficiaries, according to whom, respecting appointments helps to take better care of her child.

T228