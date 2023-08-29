Togo: The Town Hall of Bè Afédomé has helped hundreds of children to combine business with pleasure !

Who said that the children of the Municipality of Golfe 1 do not have creative genius in them that will have to be awakened ?

After a first successful edition during the 2021-2022 holidays, the authorities of the Town Hall of the commune of Golfe 1 Bè Afédomé did it again during the holidays of this year 2022-2023. The 2nd edition of the Useful Holidays event in this commune of Grand Lomé has been bringing together for a few weeks now, and this on five different sites, around 350 children (at a rate of 70 per site).

Under the guidance of their supervisors, these young people are instructed in fun games, oregamics, football games, pompoms, sand games (artistic), multiplication games, addition games, localized scrabble games , Introduction to English, tom-tom games, pottery (vases, mags, jars and drinking glasses)...

During a visit by one of our reporters to the EPP Bè Kpota Atchantimé, one of the sites which have been welcoming these young people for more than two weeks, the Co-coordinator of the Vacances Utiles project in the commune of Golfe 1 , Pierre-Paul Kuaku Tetteh explained that "the spirit of this project is first of all not to leave idle children at home, to break with the daily grind of notebooks where they still do vacation. It is assumed that holidays are for minds to rest and work differently. The mayor reflected with the promoter and co-initiator Ms. Venance, to make a use of activities in order to learn, while they are at home. This is a way of getting them to understand that they can learn while having fun and thereby boosting their open-mindedness."

If he was delighted that the project grew a little more, only after one edition, by adding a new site to it (the first edition was made on four sites), he said he was comforted by the feedback that they had close to teachers but also to parents. "We had feedback from a few parents who testified that they saw a change in the behavior of their children. Also, the director of one of the schools from which the children of the first edition came, confided that "The children have changed, they are more active, smarter, more motivated. They arrive very shy but leave smarter, "said Mr. Tetteh. He regretted that given the means and objectives set before the start, some children who, although not selected, had traveled to the sites before returning home, and gave them an appointment to the next edition and also invited certain parents to also be able to take inspiration from certain echoes of the activities held to subject their children to these types of playful activities.

Almost the same echoes from the coordinator of project activities at EPP Bè Kpota, Nelia Essigan Agbo. She took a promising look at these supervised children. "We have seen that the children have evolved a lot psychologically, their dynamism, their desire to do something good... they have been happy over the past few days. We taught them a lot of things. How to approach the activities, with joy, and more vigor. The organization has evolved in the sense that certain activities done this year had not been done last year, for example L'arbre à pearls and others. To see their evolution, we see in these children, more desire to work, "she explained.

As for the beneficiaries, they did not fail to thank the promoters. "We made a lot of things, bracelets, pencil holders, how to use cardboard to make things... we sang, a lot of games. I am happy to participate in this project and I thank the organizers. May God assist them so that it will be even better next year, "said the young Bernard. Following him, Natasha, a pupil in the CM2 class, noted among other activities done, "English, how to make glasses, flower pots, horns, paintings... I am very happy to have taken part". Both implored God to assist the promoters and supervisors so that the next edition of the Vacances Utiles project would be even better and benefit other children as well.

While waiting for the curtains to fall next week on this successful 2nd edition, an appointment has already been made for the next edition which promises even more innovation and openness to young children in the Municipality of Golfe 1 with why not the addition of a new site, to the 5 of this edition, namely, EPP Bè Kpota, EPP Avélimé, EPP Anfamé Nord, EPP Klobatèmé, EPP Dénouvimé.