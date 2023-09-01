Burundi/Gambia: Gambia to Open 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Against Burundi in November

The Gambia senior national team is set to open its 2026 World Cup qualifier Group F account away to Burundi.

The Scorpions and the Swallows clash will be played between 13th to 21st November 2023 in Bujumbura.

The Gambia will host Ivory Coast in their second group match in the same month.

The Scorpions will welcome Seychelles in their third group match in June 2024 before clashing with Gabon in their fourth group match in the same month.

The Gambia will host Kenya in their fifth group match in March 2025 before playing against Ivory Coast in their sixth group match in the same month.

The Scorpions will rub shoulders with Kenya in their seventh group match in September 2025 before locking horns with Burundi in their eighth group match in the same month.

The Gambia will play against Gabon in their ninth group match in October 2025 before rubbing shoulders with Seychelles in their tenth and final qualifier match in the same month.