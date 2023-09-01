Burundi/Gambia: Gambia to Open 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Against Burundi in November

31 August 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team is set to open its 2026 World Cup qualifier Group F account away to Burundi.

The Scorpions and the Swallows clash will be played between 13th to 21st November 2023 in Bujumbura.

The Gambia will host Ivory Coast in their second group match in the same month.

The Scorpions will welcome Seychelles in their third group match in June 2024 before clashing with Gabon in their fourth group match in the same month.

The Gambia will host Kenya in their fifth group match in March 2025 before playing against Ivory Coast in their sixth group match in the same month.

The Scorpions will rub shoulders with Kenya in their seventh group match in September 2025 before locking horns with Burundi in their eighth group match in the same month.

The Gambia will play against Gabon in their ninth group match in October 2025 before rubbing shoulders with Seychelles in their tenth and final qualifier match in the same month.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.