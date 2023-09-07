Africa: Libya Hold Equatorial Guinea to Draw in TotalEnergies AFCON Qualifier

Libya fought back to claim a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their final TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023, qualifier on Wednesday.

The Mediterranean Knights trailed to Jose Elo's 62nd minute opener at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi as the final round of qualifiers started.

But Husain Taqtq's equaliser 10 minutes from time earned Libya a share of the spoils.

The result means already-qualified Equatorial Guinea end with 13 points from their six games.

However, they could still be overtaken by Tunisia, who play Botswana on Thursday needing a four-goal win to finish top of Group J.

Libya remain bottom of the standings on goal difference but can avoid staying in that position if Tunisia defeat Botswana by a margin of four goals or more.

The qualifiers continue on Thursday, with Ghana, Angola, Central African Republic and Madagascar battling for qualification in Group E.

Cote d'Ivoire will host the Nations Cup finals early next year. Libya failed to qualify after a dramatic campaign.