Uganda: AFCON - Uganda Cranes Fail to Qualify Again

Marrakech — The Uganda cranes have failed to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) once again.

Despite of their sounding win 2-0 against Niger in Morocco, Tanzania managed to hold Algeria on to a draw to finish the group with 8pts ahead of Uganda’s 7pts. Algeria finished as table leaders with 16pts and Niger last with 2 pts.

Aziz Kayondo opened the scoring in the 17th minute while the second goal was scored by Joseph Ochaya in the 39th minute just before the first half ended.

Uganda cranes hopes were much reliant on Algeria to win against Tanzania a match that ended goalless to sink Uganda’s hopes hence bowing out.