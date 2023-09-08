Uganda: AFCON - Uganda Cranes Fail to Qualify Again

8 September 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Marrakech — The Uganda cranes have failed to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) once again.

Despite of their sounding win 2-0 against Niger in Morocco, Tanzania managed to hold Algeria on to a draw to finish the group with 8pts ahead of Uganda’s 7pts. Algeria finished as table leaders with 16pts and Niger last with 2 pts.

Aziz Kayondo opened the scoring in the 17th minute while the second goal was scored by Joseph Ochaya in the 39th minute just before the first half ended.

Uganda cranes hopes were much reliant on Algeria to win against Tanzania a match that ended goalless to sink Uganda’s hopes hence bowing out.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.