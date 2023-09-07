Liberia: Chief Allen Urges Liberians to Uphold Peace

A staunch member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) governing council, Chief Cyril Allen, is calling on Liberian politicians and electorate to uphold peace, ahead of the October 10th Presidential and Legislative Elections.

He stresses that the kind of country every Liberian envisages, can't be achieved in the absence of peaceful, transparent, credible elections.

He made the resounding call here on Wednesday, September 6, when he spoke in Monrovia.

Chief Allen, who is also head of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) Advisory Committee, emphasizes that essence of democracy lies in peaceful processes, not violence.

The NPP is in a marriage with President Weah's ruling CDC, with its leader, former Senator Jewel Howard Taylor, currently the Vice President of Liberia.

A strong confidant of jailed former President Charles Ghankay Taylor, Allen is also chairman emeritus of the NPP.

He admonishes political actors against stone-throwing, denigration of rivals and verbal clashes, noting that these actions stand in stark contrast to the fundamental principles of democracy.

"Demonstrating democracy means reaching out to the people, elucidating your manifestoes, and persuading them through dialogue and engagement, rather than resorting to violence", he articulates.

He urges authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to guarantee highest standards of transparency and fairness in the upcoming election by ensuring the results accurately reflect the will of the Liberian people.

He points at possibility of electoral manipulation, and cautions against attempts to tamper with the election results.

He further challenges the NEC to uphold its responsibility by conducting elections with unwavering integrity, while assuring citizens that their voices will be heard and respected.

As Liberia stands at a crossroads, Chief Allen's passionate plea serves as a powerful reminder of the nation's commitment to democratic values and the imperative of peaceful and transparent elections.

His call for unity and fairness rekindles hope that the upcoming elections will be a testament to Liberia's enduring democratic spirit.

