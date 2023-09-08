Tanzania: Ministers Thrilled As Taifa Stars Qualify for Afcon 2023

DODOMA Ministers have congratulated Tanzania's national soccer team 'Taifa Stars' for joining other 23 countries qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 to be staged in Ivory Coast.

Stars booked the ticket on Thursday night when they forced the host Algeria to a goalless.

The Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa conveyed his congratulatory message when concluding the 12th Parliamentary session in Dodoma on Friday while urging citizens to continue supporting the national team.

"I am very happy to congratulate Taifa Stars for qualifying for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). I urge my fellow Tanzanians to continue supporting our national team," he stated.

Other notable leaders who joined fellow Tanzanians to congratulate the team was the Finance Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba and the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Damas Ndumbaro.

"We made it, Big up Taifa stars. Congratulations to our youth for qualifying in the AFCON 2023," Dr Mwigulu posted on his X (Twitter) account.

With the outcome, Tanzania finished group F qualifiers in second place with 8 points in the bag as Uganda came third after pocketing in 7 points. Prior to Thursday's game, Algeria had already booked a ticket to Ivory Coast.