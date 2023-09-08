Angola/Madagascar: Angola Qualify for Africa Cup of Nations for Ninth Time

7 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lubango — Angola's senior males national football team qualified Thursday for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) after a goalless draw with Madagascar in the sixth and final match of the group E.

Angola benefited from Ghana's 2-1 win over the Central African Republic.

The expectations of the Angolan team supporters began to fade at the first minutes of the match as the national team took a while to "wake up" and after finally doing so, they didn't produce enough to win the game with only two shots hitting the woodwork.

The match ended in celebration as Angola qualified for the final phase of the CAN competition, after learning of Ghana's victory over the Central African Republic, which made it possible for the team to qualify.

