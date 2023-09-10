Senegal: President Sall Backs Prime Minister Ba for 2024 Presidential Elections

Harare — Prime Minister Amadou Ba was named as the ruling party's candidate for the 2024 presidential elections by Senegal President Macky Sall, France24 reports.

In July, Sall, who had been in power since 2012 and had been re-elected in 2019, said that he would not run for a third term, addressing constitutional concerns.

The choice of his desired successor was made available to him by his party.

The 62-year-old Amadou Ba, who has held the position of prime minister since September 2022, was seen as one of the front-runners among the roughly ten contenders who had officially launched their candidacies inside the ruling party and sought to succeed Sall.

The Benno Bokk Yakaar governing coalition promoted Ba as its candidate on social media, describing him as "a coherent choice for a first round victory."

His designation followed a live-streamed gathering of coalition leaders with Sall at the presidential palace.