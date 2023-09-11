Gambia/Morocco: Gambian Team Caught in Deadly Moroccan Earthquake

11 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Gambia's national football team was caught up in the middle of the devastating earthquake which hit Morocco on Friday night.

Head coach Tom Saintfiet described the "terrible" series of events that he and the team witnessed on Friday ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo.

The Belgian said he thought a plane had crashed into the hotel they were staying in, with the 30-second experience feeling "endless".

"I thought that a plane had crashed into the hotel because we're close to the airport. Later, I knew it was an earthquake," he told the BBC.

"It seems it was only 30 seconds but it felt endless. It was really scary. I never in my life saw a building moving like that."

"We ran outside the hotel and all went to the pool area and slept there in the open air with the other guests as we were told that we couldn't return to our rooms."

Sunday evening's game went ahead, though Saturday's qualifier between Morocco and Liberia, which was set to take place in Agadir, was called off.

The Moroccan national team instead took a break from training on Sunday to donate blood to victims of the disaster.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake has so far killed 2,122 people and injured thousands more.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.