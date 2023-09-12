Africa: CAF Postpones Morocco vs Liberia AFCON 2023 Qualifier Match Following Earthquake in Morocco

12 September 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifier match between Morocco and Liberia following the earthquake in Morocco which resulted in more than 800 people losing their lives and hundreds injured.

The match was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday 9 September 2023 at 19H00 (Morocco Time) in Agadir, Morocco.

CAF will announce a new date and details regarding the match in due course.

CAF expresses its condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, the Fédération Royale de Football and the people of Morocco.

There will be a moment of silence before the start of all the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 Qualifier matches on Saturday 9 September and Sunday 10 September 2023 to acknowledge and honour

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.