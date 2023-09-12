Africa: Osimhen Hat-trick powers Nigeria to Thumping Win

Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick as Nigeria signed off their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a thumping 6-0 win over Sao Tome on Sunday.

The Super Eagles were dominant from the outset and Osimhen headed them in front after just 13 minutes.

Ademola Lookman added a second with a neat finish before Osimhen netted a penalty after the break to put the result beyond doubt.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze also got in on the act as Nigeria ran riot.

Osimhen completed his treble late on to cap a sensational individual display.

The Napoli striker ends qualifying as Nigeria's top scorer with ten goals from just five appearances.

Following the win the Super Eagles sealed their place at the top of Group A on 15 points,scoring 22 goals in the six matches of the group.

Osimhen's ruthlessness in front of goal proved the difference as Nigeria coasted to victory.

The comprehensive triumph concludes an unbeaten qualifying campaign for the three-time African champions.

Nigeria now turn focus to defending their title at next year's finals in Cote d'Ivoire and with talents like Osimhen leading the charge, Nigeria will head into the tournament as one of the favourites.

Togo 3-2 Cape Verde

Togo produced a stunning fightback to defeat Cape Verde 3-2 in their final TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The Sparrowhawks, already eliminated, trailed 2-0 after goals from Kevin Pina and Gilson Benchimol put Cape Verde in control.

But Togo rallied in the second half as penalty specialist Djenepo got one back before equalising himself.

The incredible turnaround was complete when Ouattara grabbed an 87th minute winner.

It capped an impressive display from Togo to finish their campaign on a high note.

Cape Verde had already sealed qualification as Group B leaders before the game but the comeback handed second-placed Burkina Faso top spot after they drew 0-0 with Eswatini.

The Sparrowhawks may have missed out on qualification but this stunning finale demonstrated their spirit and quality.

