South Africa: Bafana Continues to Shine

Bafana Bafana, under the guidance of head coach Hugo Broos, has now celebrated 460 days without a loss.

This record was further polished on Tuesday when Bafana clinched a 1-0 victory against DR Congo during an international friendly at Orlando Stadium.

The winning goal, a testament to Lyle Foster's form, brought immense joy to South African fans.

This was Bafana's back-to-back match within just three days, previously having played against Namibia in a match that concluded in a goalless draw.

The closely packed fixtures echo Broos' proactive strategy, with an eye on the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifications in November and the Africa Cup of Nations early next year.

Committing to his promise of rotating players, Broos introduced seven fresh faces from the previous game against Namibia.

Although captain Ronwen Williams was absent due to sickness in both the Namibia and Congo games, Siyanda Xulu capably took on the leadership role on Saturday.

For Tuesday's match, fan-favourite Percy Tau was entrusted with the captain's armband.

Tau's significant contribution was evident. In a masterstroke, after a short corner kick, Mihlali Mayambela returned the ball to Tau who launched it goalward.

The ball took a deflection and found its way to Foster, who without hesitation sent it home, marking the only goal of the match.

Foster, who plays for Burnley, continues to be a shining star for Broos' squad. Marking only his 11th game, he notched his fourth goal.

With nine games unbeaten, the team's spirit is soaring.

The last defeat they experienced was against Morocco in 2022. The upcoming challenges for South Africa include matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast in October, serving as preparatory encounters for Afcon and World Cup qualifiers.

Compiled by staff writer