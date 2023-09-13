Ethiopia: PM Abiy Extends New Year Wishes to Ethiopians

11 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — :-Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended New Year best wishes to the Ethiopian people.

Ethiopians are on the Eve of the New Year, 2016. Unlike the calendar by the rest of the world, Ethiopia receives its New Year, 2016 by tomorrow, 12 September, 2023.

In this connection, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended his best New Year wishes to the Ethiopian people.

"I wish the new year to be a prosperous year for Ethiopia, " Abiy wrote on his Facebook page.

By the grace of the Almighty, firm principle and strong people, we have reached here, he said.

The premier also said we have made many achievements, victoriously overcoming enormous challenges .

Despite multiple challenges that we faced, we have left them behind and putting us in strong foundation, the premier recalled.

All our successes are the results of our multi-national unity, he said, adding whereas the challenges which tested us are the results of our disagreement.

Abiy vowed that the peace and wellbeing of Ethiopia will be on firm basis in the New Year through greater reduction of the challenges and enhanced multinational unity of the country.

We will elevate the country to the level which fits its development and prosperity, he said.

