Nigerian artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Alabama, a.k.a. MohBad, has passed away at the age of 27.

The former Marlian Record signee's demise has left fans and the music community in mourning.

The announcement was made public by music executive Ovie, who shared the devastating news on his social media platform on Tuesday.

"Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day," Ovie said via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Meanwhile, the details surrounding MohBad's death remained undisclosed.