Nigerian Rapper MohBad Dies At 27

Mohbad is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie.

Nigerian rapper and singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been confirmed dead.

He was 27.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

On Tuesday, the entertainment industry and fans were thrown into a state of mourning after reports confirmed his death.

A short video clip making rounds on social media showed the moment the singer was declared dead.

His lifeless body was shown in a bus while the person making the video called out his name, wailing.

At the time of this report, details of the rapper's death have not been made public.

Many celebrities and musicians have taken to social media to mourn the singer.

On his official page, famous rapper Olamide confirmed the artiste's death with an exclamation and a broken heart emoji.

He wrote, "Damn, Mohbad!"

Also, popular television host Frank Edoho expressed sadness over the death of Mohbad.

"For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing!

Rest in Peace, Mohbad!" He wrote.

Many other celebrities and fans continue to flood social media timelines, expressing their shock and sadness.

Bella Shmurda's Revelation

In January, Nigerian singer and songwriter Abiola Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, revealed a time Mohbad attempted suicide.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo, the singer said the attempt was made over some issues with his record label.

He said, "I don't have to say this, but I'll say it. There was a point where me and Mohbad we were in an apartment. Mohbad wanted to jump from the upstairs because of this label issue."

Narrating the incident, he said they stopped Mohbad from the act after his girlfriend discovered him sitting by the window.

"Something wey fit makes you think you can take your own life. Now, e happen, you go dey write RIP. We loved him."

"No, there is no love there, and none would speak up. Them dey inside that place. None of them won look anybody's eye," Shmurda wrote.

He also disclosed that Mohbad was visiting the hospital to treat hypertension, saying, "Why? Because say you dey label. It can't continue. Someone has to talk."

Record Labels

In 2019, Mohbad issued his first EP, Light, after agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World.

The eight songs on the EP feature Davido, Naira Marley, and Lil Kesh.

After two years, he announced his departure from Marlian Records.

On 5 October 2022, Mohbad accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence and stated that his former boss ordered people to beat him up when he confronted Marley about his decision to employ a different manager to handle his music and business affairs.

After the fight with his boss, Mohbad launched his own record label called "Imolenization" in November, 2022.

He was nominated three times for The Headies Awards 2022.