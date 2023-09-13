Nigeria: Rema, Selena Gomez Win First-Ever Afrobeats Award At 2023 MTV VMAs

Rema and Selena Gomez have won the afrobeats awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for their song 'Calm Down'.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that an Afrobeats category was added to the nominations for the first time in the award's history.

They beat Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and Cameroonian singer, Libianca who were nominated in the new Afrobeats category.

The award was announced by American actress and comedian, Tiffany Haddish, who described their win as "huge".

Rema and Selena Gomez, who sat next to each other, jointly received their award on stage as Taylor Swift gleefully cheered.

In his acceptance speech, Rema thanked God, his fans and team.

"Big Shoutout to Selena, I wanna say I love you from the bottom of my heart. This means so much, seeing afrobeats grow this big and being here on the stage representing afrobeats tonight. I am so happy."

Rema appreciated Fela "who started afrobeats" as well as 2Baba, DonJazzy, D'banj, D'Prince, Runtown, Wizkid, Timaya, Burna Boy and Davido.

Selena Gomez thanked Rema for choosing her to be part of "an incredible song that's able to break records".