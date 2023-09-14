Nigeria: Rema Wins MTV VMA Award Says, 'Song Is About Events That Led to Finding Love'

Rema, Selena Gomez win first-ever Afrobeats Award At 2023 MTV VMAs.
13 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Nigerian music star, Rema has clinched an award at the recently held 2023 MTV Video Music Award. He bagged the award due to the remix of his hit song Calm Down which features American songstress, Selena Gomez.

The duo was honoured with the plaque at the VMAs for their work on the song in the category of the Best Afrobeats. To win the award, Rema beat the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra, Libianca, Wizkid, and Fireboy.

While expressing her joy in the moments after receiving the award, Selena Gomez appreciated Rema for giving her the opportunity to collaborate with him.

She also appreciated Nigerians and sent her love to the country the singer while applauding Rema said, "Thank you so much for believing in me, choosing me to be part of an incredible song that broke records.

"I thank all of you for listening and streaming. I'm sending all my love to Nigeria, thank you."

Although the duo was clearly thrilled with their win, it was gathered that the most excited person in the room may have actually been Selena's close friend Taylor Swift, who stood and cheered them on while mouthing "I love you" to Selena Gomez.

Before their VMAs win, Rema had this to say about working on the song: "'Calm Down' is about the events that led me to finding love at the time," Rema told Pitchfork about the song.

"It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls, so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced... but her friends didn't let me get any closer, which killed the vibe, but afterwards when they weren't there, we stayed in touch and hit it off."

