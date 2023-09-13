Ethiopia: President Sahle-Work Conveys New Year Messages to Ethiopians

Addis Ababa — :- President Sahle-Work Zewde has extended New Year wishes and messages to all Ethiopians.

The president wished the New Year to be full of peace and reconciliation to the Ethiopian people.

In her message, the president urged Ethiopians to strive for sustainable peace by giving utmost priority to discussion and dialogue, noting that conflict has been affecting the nation.

President Sahle-Work also stressed the need for the current generation to safeguard the unity of Ethiopia by drawing lessons from its ancestors on how they had maintained the unity of the nation.

To this effect, senior citizens need to share their experience and knowledge to the succeeding generation, she said.

She also urged the entire citizenry to play their part in discharging responsibilities to sustainbly overcome the challenges facing the country in the New Year.

National consensus should also be achieved through discussion and consultation, the president said, adding that instilling love and harmony into the people by avoiding hatreds should be the responsibility of all.