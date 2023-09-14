Nigeria: Mohbad Buried in Ikorodu Amidst Drama

ChinonsoIhekire/Wikipedia
Late singer MohBad.
13 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

It came as a shock as popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad's life was cut short by death at the age of 27. The fast-rising singer who was a father of on died a few days ago leaving his wife, Wunmi, aged 24 a widow.

Born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, the 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday, September 12 with controversies rife about the cause of his death.

However, before his burial some people refused for him to be buried as they said part while speaking in Yoruba" Never, never. Imole cannot sleepl here. Mohbad cannot sleep here. He can never sleep here. Mohbad cannot sleep here. They cannot dig a grave here."

Wunmi, widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba fondly known as Mohbad, has taken to social media to mourn him. According to the young lady despite the fame of the fast-rising singer, he 'struggled till death'.

She further revealed that Mohbad, whom she said was never 'happy for a whole day', wanted her and his five-month-old child to leave Nigeria.

Mohbad had churned out hit songs like Pariwo, Imole, and Ask About Me. Moreover, many of the artists's songs made their way to the top of the charts, especially on the Apple Music app.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.