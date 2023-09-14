Nigeria: VMA Awards 2023 - Davido Hails Rema for Winning 'Best Afrobeats Song'

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, has congratulated his fellow singer, Rema, for winning the maiden "Best Afrobeats Song" category at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, USA, on Tuesday night.

LEADERSHIP reports that Rema defeated Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and others to clinch the award.

While receiving his award, Rema acknowledged the contributions of Nigerian music legends such as Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid to afrobeats, which made it possible for the genre to be on the global stage.

Davido, who attended the event, described Rema's victory as "well deserved."

On his X handle, Davido wrote about Rema's feat; "Well deserved! Shine young King! @heisrema"