Nigeria: MTV VMAs - Selena Gomez Sends Love to Nigeria As Rema Wins Best Afrobeats Award

Screenshot/MTVInstagram
Rema, Selena Gomez win first-ever Afrobeats Award At 2023 MTV VMAs.
13 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Rema's second in 'Calm Down' song, Selena Gomez has sent her love to Nigeria immediately Rema was declared winner of Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Rema made history when he defeated those nominated alongside with him.

The likes of Burna Boy's 'It's Plenty,' Davido feat Musa Key's 'Unavailable,' Ayra Starr's 'Rush,' Libianca's 'People,' Wizkid feat Ayrra Starr's '2 Sugar,' and Fireboy DML's 'Bandana, made list but were defeated by Rema.

However, expressing how happiness moments after receiving the award, Selena Gomez appreciated Rema for giving her the opportunity to collaborate with him. She also appreciated Nigerians and sent her love to the country.

Her words: "Thank you so much for believing in me, choosing me to be part of an incredible song that broke records.

"I thank all of you for listening and streaming. I'm sending all my love to Nigeria, thank you."

Recall that before their VMAs win, Rema had this to say about working on the song: "Calm Down' is about the events that led me to finding love at the time," Rema told Pitchfork about the song. "It started at a party where I saw a girl who stood out from other girls, so I felt like shooting my shot. We spoke and danced...but her friends didn't let me get any closer, which killed the vibe, but afterward when they weren't there, we stayed in touch and hit it off."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.