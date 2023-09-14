Nigeria: Blackout Across Nigeria As National Grid Collapses

Due to this development, one of the distribution companies said all its interface TCN stations are out of supply.

Nigerians were on Thursday morning thrown into darkness after the national grid system collapsed.

The system is operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from Osogbo, Osun State.

Some of the nation's Distribution Companies confirmed that the grid collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, as most of their feeders are out.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) in a statement said that "a total system collapse" occurred at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday.

"This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network," the company said in a statement signed by Emeka Ezeh,

Head of Corporate Communications.

Due to this development, the distribution company said all its interface TCN stations are out of supply, and it will be unable to provide service to customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

"We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo," it said.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, told PREMIUM TIMES Thursday morning that the public would soon be updated about the development.

