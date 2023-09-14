Nigeria: Blackout As Nigeria's Electricity Generation Drops 93.5% to 273MW

Nigeria's power supply dropped by 93.5 per cent to 273 megawatts, MW in the early hours of today, from 4,182MW recorded on Monday, this week, following a complete system collapse, due to equipment failure or grid disturbance in the sector.

Data obtained by Vanguard from Nigeria Electricity System Operator, the semi-autonomous arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, showed that Afam VI, Dadinkowa, Ibom Power, Jebba, Olorunsogo generated 0.70MW, 0.00MW, 32.90MW, 240MW and zero respectively.

Managing Director/CEO of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, did not respond to calls and text messages, but a top industry leader, who confirmed the development, said: "The grid has been very unstable for days before the latest system collapse. As we speak, there is blackout."

Checks by Vanguard showed that Nigeria's electricity generation dropped, Tuesday, by 59 per cent to 1,705 megawatts, MW, from 4,182 MW recorded the previous day at 06:00hours, due to grid disturbance.

It indicated that many households and businesses are currently generating their independent power at higher costs because of the high price of diesel currently hovering at over N600 per litre, but also the high cost of petrol that shot up by about 169 per cent to over N500 per litre since June 2023, from N186 per litre (major marketers) in the preceding month of May 2023.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had promised Nigerians that they will witness improved power supply across the nation soon.

Speaking at a recent reception organized for him, he said: "We know it's not something that is achievable overnight but we believe that once the foundation is laid, others can also build on it. I can tell you that between six months and one year, we will start seeing improvement in the power sector."