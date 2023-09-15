South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Deliver Eulogy At Prince Buthelezi's Funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the special official funeral of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed this during a press briefing with media houses to update them about the President's diary at the Union Buildings on Thursday.

Buthelezi passed away on 9 September 2023, at the age of 95.

President Ramaphosa has honoured Buthelezi by declaring his funeral a special official funeral category 1.

"In accordance with the state, official, and provincial official funeral policy of the government, a special official funeral category 1 is a recognition reserved for individuals of extraordinary distinction as designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa," Magwenya explained.

The funeral, according to the President's spokesperson, will include elements of military honours.

"The President has directed that flags be flown half-mast at flag stations around the country until the evening of Saturday, which is the day of the funeral," he added.

G77+China Summit

The First Citizen has delegated International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, to lead South Africa's delegation to the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China.

The gathering, which will be held on 15 and 16 September, will focus on the role of science, technology and innovation.

"President Ramaphosa values the importance of the Group of 77 and China as the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations (UN)."

The platform, according to Magwenya, is where Global South countries can articulate, promote collective economic interests and enhance their collective negotiating capacity.

"This capacity is brought to bear on global issues that are deliberated within the UN system and on the advancement of South-South cooperation for development.

"The President welcomes the opportunity for South Africa to contribute to the Group's debates, analysis and consensus on the main challenges facing the South," he added.

UNGA78

Meanwhile, it was announced that President Ramaphosa will lead South Africa's delegation to the General Debate of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA78) which takes place from 18 to 26 September 2023 in New York, in the United States.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President will deliver the South Africa statement to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

A number of high-level engagements will precede the address to the UN General Assembly.

These include summits on Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health; Sustainable Development Goals; a High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development; Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response; and Climate Ambition to be hosted by the UN Secretary-General.

President Ramaphosa will also lead discussions during the Presidential Roundtable that will hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce and the US-Africa Business Centre.

His programme will also include several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of UNGA.

South Africa's participation at the UN, Magwenya said, is directed by its international relations policy objectives, among others.