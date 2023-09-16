South Africa: High Police Visibility Ahead of Prince Buthelezi Funeral

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi pays tribute during Special Official Memorial Service of the late Mama Winnie Madikizela Mandela at Orlando Stadium, Soweto.

Police visibility has been heightened ahead of the funeral of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

"Under the auspices of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure [NATJOINTS], the South African Police Service has mobilised its resources to ensure the safety and security of all attendees," said the NATJOINTS in a statement ahead of Saturday's funeral.

"The NATJOINTS, the PROVJOINTS and all law enforcement agencies as well as various other government departments, are working together to guarantee that the funeral takes place in a safe and secure environment."

Buthelezi passed away on 9 September 2023, at the age of 95.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured Buthelezi by declaring his funeral a Special Official funeral category 1. The President is also expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral.

"The NATJOINTS has thus far assessed the state of readiness and preparedness of all law enforcement agencies and is satisfied with its security plan which includes, route, venue and other elements."

Mourners who will be attending the funeral service have been urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner.

Attendees have also been encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience.

"Amabutho and those who will be dressed in traditional regalia are advised that traditional spears and shields will be allowed at the venue in line with the Zulu tradition and culture and for the sole purpose of honouring the late Prince.

"However, members of the public are warned that no firearms will be permitted at the stadium and no illegal discharge of firearms will be tolerated."

The NATJOINTS also reminded the community of Ulundi is reminded that during the Special Official Category 1 funeral, there will be a 21 Gun Salute.

"This means that extremely loud bangs will be heard in the vicinity that may have an effect on some people. Special care should be given to people suffering ill-health, the elderly and children.

"Owners of pets or domestic animals are also advised that these loud bangs are likely to severely agitate animals and therefore special provision should be made for them for the duration of the funeral ceremony."

It added that the Prince Mangosuthu Regional Stadium is a no drone zone area.