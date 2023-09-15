Togo: Gbodjomé-Port Zone soon to be protected !

After the Aného-Agbodrafo portion, completed last May, it is the turn of the Gbodjomé coastal portion-port area, still exposed part of the coastline, to undergo protection to help protect it from erosion. And this will be possible, it is indicated, thanks to financial support expected from the Invest International program, before the end of this year 2023, to secure its coast.

This hope is nourished and authorized following the exchanges which took place last Monday, September 4 in Lomé, between the Minister of the Environment and Forest Resources, Katari Foli-Bazi, and a delegation from the Dutch financial institution. Discussions which focused on the progress of the process.

An envelope worth 25 million euros, or more than 16 billion FCFA, is therefore announced. This sum will undoubtedly help to complete the work, part of which is already financed by the French Development Agency (AFD).

And according to the details provided, of the 25 million euros expected, 23 million euros will be used to create protective works (groynes, breakwaters, traps, dikes, etc.). As for the remaining 2 million, they will be used for maintenance.