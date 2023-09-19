Nigeria: MohBad - Lawyer Writes Lagos Govt, Calls for Coroner's Inquest

The lawyer has called for a corner's inquest to determine the cause and circumstances of Mohbad's death.

A Lagos-based lawyer has called for a coroner's inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad.

Festus Ogun in a letter to Mojisola Dada, the Lagos chief coroner, on Monday, said Mr Aloba's death was strange and suspicious.

Backstory

The 27-year-old singer died on Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

Mohbad was known for his streetwise and relatable lyrics that often touch on everyday life and experiences.

There have been several controversies surrounding the death of the Ponmo crooner, as he was in constant feud with his former boss, Naira Marley after he split from Marlian Record in 2022.

Coroner's inquest

"Immediately the news of his demise became public, there were strong reports indicating that Mohbad's sudden demise was not natural," Mr Ogun said in his letter.

"In fact, there were videos circulating on social media where Mohbad was seen agonizing and lamenting the pains he had gone through at the hands of some individuals.

The human rights lawyer said there were "credible reports" suggesting that the artiste was "persistently bullied, harassed, tortured, assaulted and intimidated by some elements who tormented him and his bright musical career even up till the time of his death."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Ogun queried why the deceased who was a Christian was "hurriedly buried."

Giving reasons the coroner's inquest needs to be set up, Mr Ogun said that those with the deceased in his final moments had been "unable to give any tangible explanation as to the circumstances and cause of his death."

He said the stories being told are contradictory and not convincing.

"In line with Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner's Systems Law of Lagos State, we hereby request for a Coroner's Inquest to investigate and determine the cause and circumstances of Mohbad's death," the letter reads further.

"Importantly, we humbly request that you exercise the power under Section 17 of the Coroner's System Law to order the exhumation of his body for the Chief Medical Examiner to anatomically determine the cause of his death.

"Upon conclusion of the Coroner's inquest, we are hopeful that the findings of the investigation will be made public and those found wanting would be sanctioned by the appropriate authorities."