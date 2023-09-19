Nigeria: MohBad - Nigerian Radio Station Bans Naira Marley Songs

18 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Splash FM 105.5, a radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has banned the songs of Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

According to a Twitter post by Aderonke Adesola, a presenter at the station, the management place an indefinite ban on the songs of the CEO of Marlian Records.

She said Marley's songs have been placed on "Not to Be Broadcast" on the radio frequency by the station's management

The post read, "Good evening team. In view of the sensitive nature around the death of Mohbad and the criminal procedure, the police have commenced, I will urge us all to exercise discretion.

"To this effect, Naira Marley's songs have become NTBB ( not to be broadcast) on our station till further notice. This is with immediate effect. Thank you."

Naira Marley, who parted ways with MohBad in 2022, has been accused of having a hand in the death of his former signee, an allegation which he denied.

In a statement he issued last week, Marley described MohBad's death as painful.

